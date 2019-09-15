Opinion
The arrogance and disdain of our leaders are our greatest challenge
With the 'new dawn' having so far proved to be a mirage, we need to hold this government as accountable as the regime of Jacob Zuma
15 September 2019 - 00:06
SA is teetering dangerously on the brink of a precipice - and our leadership is either somnambulant or deeply in slumberland.
At face value, that may seem a harsh thing to say or admit to, especially for a patriotic South African. And yet, we need to have the courage to stare the truth in the face and to diagnose our collective ailment correctly if we are to stand a realistic chance of ever arresting the decline, let alone reversing it...
