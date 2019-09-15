Sad times as SAB World of Beer museum closes down in Newtown

The passion for beer is infectious, admits Matshidiso Mkwana. So when the South African Breweries (SAB) World of Beer museum in Newtown, Johannesburg, closes at the end of the month, her cheers will lose some of their sparkle.



When Mkwana, 29, started at the museum as a temporary worker eight years ago, she did not even like beer, she says. "But after you learn about it and you see how excited other people get around it - the passion for beer is infectious."..