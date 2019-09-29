Killer hubby used Facebook mind games to sway public opinion
Social media insisted he was innocent, the judge felt otherwise
29 September 2019 - 00:00
For almost four years, convicted wife killer George Barkhuizen proclaimed his innocence during his criminal trial, even using social media to try to sway public opinion.
His Facebook page was often used for blanket denials, stating categorically that he had nothing to do with the killing of his wife, Odette, who was shot outside her Moffat View, Johannesburg, offices in 2015, a month after he had taken out three multimillion- rand insurance policies on her life...
