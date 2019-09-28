Meghan and Archie head for Joburg as Uyinene tribute grabs global attention

Meghan Markle flew out of Cape Town on Saturday as the ripples from her visit to the post office where Uyinene Mrwetyana was killed spread around the world.

The Duchess of Sussex carried her baby, Archie, on to a British Airways flight at Cape Town International Airport, and was expected to land in Johannesburg around 4pm.

Meghan's post on the sussexroyal Instagram account, showing her tying a yellow ribbon to the railing at Clareinch post office in Claremont, where Mrwetyana was murdered on August 24, won widespread praise on social media.

Within six hours, the post had attracted 275,000 likes, and many Twitter users also lauded the duchess for drawing attention to the issue of violence against women during her five-day stay in Cape Town.

The Instagram post said Meghan had spoken to Mrwetyana's mother this week.

Family spokesperson Thembelani Mrwetyana told TimesLIVE: "Yes, we can confirm that the duchess had a telephonic conversation with Mrs Mrwetyana. The conversation was private and as such we prefer not to divulge its contents."

Meghan and Archie will be reunited with Prince Harry in Johannesburg on Tuesday, and they will conclude their 10-day tour of southern Africa on Wednesday, when their last engagement will be a meeting in Pretoria with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The 42-year-old post office clerk accused of raping and murdering Mrwetyana, a 19-year-old University of Cape Town student, is due back in court on November 5.