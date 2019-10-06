News

Tender row printer now in trouble with union

Politically connected pro-unionist ‘tried to halt recruitment’

06 October 2019 - 00:01 By NIVASHNI NAIR

A printing company that has been at the centre of at least two multimillion-rand tender controversies has been hauled to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for prohibiting aggrieved staff from joining a union so they can fight for salary increases.

Process Litho, owned by politically connected Muzi Ntombela —  who is the brother-in-law of higher education, science &  technology minister Blade Nzimande —  has  been accused of victimising staff members  who want to join the South African  Typographical Union (Satu)...

