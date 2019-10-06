Tender row printer now in trouble with union
Politically connected pro-unionist ‘tried to halt recruitment’
06 October 2019 - 00:01
A printing company that has been at the centre of at least two multimillion-rand tender controversies has been hauled to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for prohibiting aggrieved staff from joining a union so they can fight for salary increases.
Process Litho, owned by politically connected Muzi Ntombela — who is the brother-in-law of higher education, science & technology minister Blade Nzimande — has been accused of victimising staff members who want to join the South African Typographical Union (Satu)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.