Tender row printer now in trouble with union

Politically connected pro-unionist ‘tried to halt recruitment’

A printing company that has been at the centre of at least two multimillion-rand tender controversies has been hauled to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for prohibiting aggrieved staff from joining a union so they can fight for salary increases.



Process Litho, owned by politically connected Muzi Ntombela — who is the brother-in-law of higher education, science & technology minister Blade Nzimande — has been accused of victimising staff members who want to join the South African Typographical Union (Satu)...