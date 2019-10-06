Tony Leon part of delegation sent to ask Mmusi Maimane to quit
06 October 2019 - 00:05
Former DA leader Tony Leon and his long-time ally Ryan Coetzee have made a dramatic intervention in the party's leadership crisis.
This week, the Sunday Times can disclose, Leon formed part of a delegation of senior party figures led by Coetzee to ask embattled leader Mmusi Maimane to quit in the interests of the party...
