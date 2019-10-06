#ImStaying

Young woman still finds comfort in her primary school teacher's words

When 33-year-old Nokuthula Skhosana is troubled by self-doubt, she pulls out her grade 1 report cards from her favourite primary school teacher, and feels better.



Skhosana shared her story on the #ImStaying Facebook group, about the impact on her life by her grade 1 teacher, Lesley Taub, “a petite and feisty Jewish woman with red hair” who helped her navigate school life as one of the only black children in a sea of white kids in a model C school in Gauteng in 1993...