IN PICTURES | Musical 'Rock of Ages' sets Joburg stage on fire

05 October 2019 - 11:15 By timeslive
Performers strut their stuff on stage, in selected scenes from Rock Of Ages.
Image: ALON SKUY

Billed as a Broadway smash hit musical, Rock of Ages is rocking the stage of the Teatro at Montecasino for the first time.

Nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Rock of Ages captures the iconic era that was the big bad 1980s Hollywood.

It features 28 nostalgic rock anthems including the music of Pat Benatar, Styx, Twisted Sister, Poison, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon and more.

This production displays a dynamic local cast as the larger-than-life characters and exhilarating story that turned the production into a global phenomenon.

It`s a sing-along, party show with tons of humour and a charming love story.

The show will run until October 20 2019. Tickets are available through CompuTicket.

The ladies show rock lovers how it's done.
Image: ALON SKUY

Image: ALON SKUY

