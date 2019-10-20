News

Adopted children in limbo as home affairs changes rules

20 October 2019 - 00:03 By TANIA BROUGHTON and DAN MEYER

US mother Amanda Kick came to SA three months ago to finalise the adoption of her two-year-old daughter and complete her dream family. But Kick and her little girl are trapped here because of department of home affairs bureaucracy.

The department is labelling the toddler — as well as five other special-needs children who have been adopted by other US couples — as foreigners who no longer qualify for South African passports...

