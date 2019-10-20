NPA on the hunt overseas for ill-gotten Gupta gains

Help sought in US, UK and UAE to trace and seize illegal proceeds of state capture

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) is set to make a fresh attempt to seize some of the Guptas' riches - this time going after funds that were sent out of the country.



The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), under which the AFU falls, is pulling out all the stops to recover Gupta assets wherever they may be, and has enlisted the help of US law enforcement authorities...