'There's the door!', says embattled Maimane to divisive members

Embattled DA leader Mmusi Maimane has thrown down the gauntlet to his critics ahead of a crunch vote today that could see former leader Helen Zille making a dramatic return to politics if she wins the election.



In a hard-hitting fightback speech ahead of a vote that could decide his future, Maimane told the party's powerful federal council he was "sick and tired" of people who were working to divide the DA...