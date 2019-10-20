'There's the door!', says embattled Maimane to divisive members
20 October 2019 - 00:05
Embattled DA leader Mmusi Maimane has thrown down the gauntlet to his critics ahead of a crunch vote today that could see former leader Helen Zille making a dramatic return to politics if she wins the election.
In a hard-hitting fightback speech ahead of a vote that could decide his future, Maimane told the party's powerful federal council he was "sick and tired" of people who were working to divide the DA...
