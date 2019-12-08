Blade Nzimande told to choose: party or the cabinet?

The knives are out for SACP boss Blade Nzimande. There are new calls for the job of general secretary to be made a full-time one.



The Sunday Times can reveal that five provinces at the party's special national congress starting tomorrow will push for Nzimande to choose between leading the party or being higher education minister. It's seen as a strategy by Nzimande's opponents to again try to remove him as leader and replace him with the first deputy, Solly Mapaila...