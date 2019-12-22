News

Court ruling brings some comfort after boy's school pit latrine death

22 December 2019 - 00:00 By BELINDA PHETO

Money can’t dull the pain caused by the death of five-year-old Michael Komape, but the damages award ordered by the Supreme Court of Appeal is at least an acknowledgement that the system failed him.

That was the reaction of his father, James Komape, after the court ordered the national minister of basic education and the MEC for education in Limpopo to pay the family R1.4m.  ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bogus call outs by hijackers claim a life in KZN News
  2. Parents' grief and joy as son prefers to be a girl News
  3. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  4. Rat-poison mom slept next to kids she murdered after lovers' tiff News
  5. SA to ask UAE to give up the Guptas News

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk