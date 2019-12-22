Court ruling brings some comfort after boy's school pit latrine death

Money can’t dull the pain caused by the death of five-year-old Michael Komape, but the damages award ordered by the Supreme Court of Appeal is at least an acknowledgement that the system failed him.



That was the reaction of his father, James Komape, after the court ordered the national minister of basic education and the MEC for education in Limpopo to pay the family R1.4m. ..