We look back at the big stories of 2019

SA's year of routs and revelations

29 December 2019 - 00:00 By Sunday Times

AGRIZZI IS THE WORD

January kicked off with explosive details that revealed state capture was even more widespread  than had  been imagined, when former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi turned whistleblower and dropped a bombshell at the commission of inquiry into state capture. Ahead of Agrizzi’s appearance before deputy chief justice Raymond  Zondo, the Sunday Times broke the story of how Bosasa head Gavin Watson travelled to Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla household to pay the former president his monthly R300,000 bribe. According to Agrizzi, Watson had become suspicious that former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni, “who was acting as conduit for the payments”, was not handing Zuma his full share. Bosasa also hooked Zuma allies with frozen chickens, braai packs, expensive whisky and Louis Vuitton handbags...

