Weaponising aggro ants could save fynbos
29 December 2019 - 00:00
A new weapon of mass destruction could end a war that has been raging across the Western Cape for more than 250 years.
Scientists believe combatants will die in their millions if individuals transformed into chemical weapons can be covertly inserted into their midst...
