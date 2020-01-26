ANC proposes shocking land expropriation amendment
Move to block courts from having a say on expropriation without compensation
26 January 2020 - 00:05
The ANC is proposing a dramatic change to a constitutional amendment allowing expropriation of land without compensation, in a move that effectively cuts out the courts and gives a "land tsar" almost unlimited powers.
The U-turn, which has shocked constitutional law experts who warn it could be both unprecedented and unworkable, gives all power to the minister of land reform, instead of the courts...
