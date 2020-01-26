News

ANC proposes shocking land expropriation amendment

Move to block courts from having a say on expropriation without compensation

26 January 2020 - 00:05 By QAANITAH HUNTER

The ANC is proposing a dramatic change to a constitutional amendment allowing expropriation of land without compensation, in a move that effectively cuts out the courts and gives a "land tsar" almost unlimited powers.

The U-turn, which has shocked constitutional law experts who warn it could be both unprecedented and unworkable, gives all power to the minister of land reform, instead of the courts...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eskom: R139bn theft probed News
  2. Smoke in cockpit stops Civil Aviation Authority's plane from taking off News
  3. Uproar over ‘rookie’ Civil Aviation Authority inspectors News
  4. Lindiwe Mazibuko finds the right fit - training future public servants News
  5. Government turns to international airlines as SAA woes continue News

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee