Senior Eastern Cape royal seeks divorce from 'divisive' wife
26 January 2020 - 00:00
Never mind Megxit, the storm rocking one of SA's royal households makes the Sussexes' split from Queen Elizabeth look like a playground squabble.
A high-profile member of the royal family in the Eastern Cape is seeking a divorce from his wife, claiming she is divisive, does not treat him in the manner he should be treated and is hostile to his family and employees...
