News

Senior Eastern Cape royal seeks divorce from 'divisive' wife

26 January 2020 - 00:00 By SUE DE GROOT

Never mind Megxit, the storm rocking one of SA's royal households makes the Sussexes' split from Queen Elizabeth look like a playground squabble.

A high-profile member of the royal family in the Eastern Cape is seeking a divorce from his wife, claiming she is divisive, does not treat him in the manner he should be treated and is hostile to his family and employees...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eskom: R139bn theft probed News
  2. Smoke in cockpit stops Civil Aviation Authority's plane from taking off News
  3. Uproar over ‘rookie’ Civil Aviation Authority inspectors News
  4. Lindiwe Mazibuko finds the right fit - training future public servants News
  5. Government turns to international airlines as SAA woes continue News

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee