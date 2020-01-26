NPA finds another half billion looted from Transnet

News

26 January 2020 - 00:03 By JEFF WICKS

The National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate (ID) has upped the ante to claw back billions looted from Transnet, with a fresh court bid to freeze a further R577m allegedly channelled to Regiments Capital and its bosses, Litha Nyhonyha and Niven Pillay, and ex-boss Eric Wood.

The trio find themselves at the heart of the state capture project, and stand to face charges of corruption, money laundering and fraud for their alleged roles in what the ID's head, Hermione Cronje, has called a criminal conspiracy...

