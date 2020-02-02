Nigerian businessman could lose Cape Town mansion over cyber scam

Businessman's court theatrics not enough to save his bounty

A man who pulled off a R222m cyber-swindle and deposited some of the loot in a Sea Point bank has been taught an expensive lesson in law.



Now Nigerian businessman Jyde Adelakun might lose his multimillion-rand mansion after the high court in Cape Town granted an application for the sequestration of himself and one of his trusts...