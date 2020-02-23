State Capture

How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts

Papers before the Zondo commission show millions ‘stolen’ from Transnet ended up in the former president’s lawyers’ trust accounts — and helped buy a house for a dodgy Nigerian businesswoman

Jacob Zuma’s former lawyers received millions of rands from a Gupta-linked company fuelled by money allegedly stolen from Transnet.



Documents submitted to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture show the trust accounts of the firms of Michael Hulley and Asif Latib, the former president’s instructing attorneys during his battle with the Scorpions, received a total of R7.2m in April 2014...