State Capture
How money 'stolen' from Transnet made its way into Zuma lawyers' accounts
Papers before the Zondo commission show millions ‘stolen’ from Transnet ended up in the former president’s lawyers’ trust accounts — and helped buy a house for a dodgy Nigerian businesswoman
23 February 2020 - 00:00
Jacob Zuma’s former lawyers received millions of rands from a Gupta-linked company fuelled by money allegedly stolen from Transnet.
Documents submitted to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture show the trust accounts of the firms of Michael Hulley and Asif Latib, the former president’s instructing attorneys during his battle with the Scorpions, received a total of R7.2m in April 2014...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.