News
State Security Agency 'blacklists' Ramaphosa's envoy picks
01 March 2020 - 00:03
Two former intelligence ministers have been denied security clearance and cannot be posted as ambassadors after months of training for the job.
The Sunday Times has reliably learnt that Siyabonga Cwele and Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba failed vetting and cannot get security clearance, which is a prerequisite for them to be sent abroad as ambassadors...
