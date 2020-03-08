News

David Masondo smells a rat over push to nationalise Reserve Bank

08 March 2020 - 00:00 By S'THEMBILE CELE

Deputy finance minister David Masondo has taken a veiled swipe at fellow ANC leaders who he says are pushing for the nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank because they stand to gain financially.

In an interview this week Masondo declined to give names but said some of his comrades could benefit if the government is forced to buy back Bank shares at inflated prices...

