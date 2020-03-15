SA citizens diagnosed with Covid-19 after Italian ski trip in 'high spirits'

A Nedbank executive from Durban who is among those who tested positive for the coronavirus after a ski trip to Italy says he is in "good health and high spirits".



The father of two, one of a group of 10 people who went on holiday to Livigno in the Italian Alps, spoke to the Sunday Times via WhatsApp from his isolation ward at an unnamed hospital...