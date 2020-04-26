News

Doing good despite the lockdown doldrums

26 April 2020 - 00:00 By BOBBY JORDAN

They sold everything to sail into the wide blue yonder, but now they are living like sardines due to a global boating lockdown.

However, the small fleet of international sailors stranded in Cape Town have turned their frustrations to good use by embarking on a clean-up of plastic pollution in their marina...

