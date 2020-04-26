Thandi Modise reminds South Africans being on lockdown is for the sake of their own health

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise knows all about being confined for long periods with no freedom to move.



She was visiting her last-born daughter Bongiwe in Johannesburg when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown, and is stuck in the city for the duration. “My daughter has to put up with me. It’s been weeks now and it’s the first time that we are spending so much time together,” she said this week, adding that she was enjoying bonding with her...