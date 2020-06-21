Covid-19: Luxury property market takes 40% hit as sector feels strain

The unfolding Covid-19 economic disaster has prompted an unprecedented bargain bonanza in the property market, with luxury mansion prices down by about 40%.

The luxury market, already under strain before Covid-19, is in free fall. But it’s not all bad news as more attractive prices and low interest rates generate sales at the lower end of the market, particularly among first-time buyers.

Market data points to a historic shake-up of both residential and commercial property, with average house prices in the R1.5m-R3m range down 5% this year.

However, the window of opportunity for residential buyers coincides with dismal prospects for the commercial property and property development sectors. A big percentage of companies are defaulting on office rentals as the effect of almost three months of lockdown is felt.

The call to work from home to minimise the spread of the virus has radically altered future prospects in this market sector, with a similar drop in demand for industrial property due to the ailing economy.