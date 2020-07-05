News

Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift'

05 July 2020 - 00:00 By BOBBY JORDAN

It was the home of statesmen and nation-builders, but it will be remembered for a R140m spat involving a swimwear model and her businessman father.

This week the "battle for Zonnekus" ended in an auction after the 10-year spat had gone as far as the Constitutional Court...

