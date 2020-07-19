Equatorial Guinea vice president's R1.5bn superyacht eyed by lawyers
19 July 2020 - 00:00
If he was looking for a quiet stopover he picked the wrong port.
A R1.5bn superyacht — reportedly owned by Equatorial Guinea Vice-President Teodoro (“Teodorin”) Obiang Mangue — this week sailed into a gathering storm in Cape Town, where liquidators are hovering over Obiang’s South African assets...
