ANC MPs unhappy that 're-energised' Scopa is treading on their turf
Tensions as Scopa toughens up
26 July 2020 - 00:00
Parliamentary committees are embroiled in a turf war on how to oversee troubled state-owned enterprises (SOEs), with some ANC MPs complaining to the legislature's bosses about the conduct of public finance watchdog Scopa.
The Sunday Times this week learnt that ANC MPs serving on the portfolio committee on public enterprises spearheaded a complaint to Cedric Frolick, parliament's house chair responsible for committees, registering their unhappiness about the Standing Committee on Public Account's tough stance towards SOEs such as South African Airways (SAA) and Eskom...
