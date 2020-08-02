Economist Mariana Mazzucato is a new coach for our fractious team
Economist Mariana Mazzucato has won disciples in high places — including in SA — with her focus on innovation as key to achieving inclusive growth. William Gumede spoke to her
02 August 2020 - 00:01
Mariana Mazzucato, the high-flying economist whose advice is sought by governments around the globe, cannot find her earphones.
We are on a WhatsApp call and one of her children has made off with her hands-free accessories, so we can’t start until she finds another pair...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.