Economist Mariana Mazzucato is a new coach for our fractious team

Economist Mariana Mazzucato has won disciples in high places — including in SA — with her focus on innovation as key to achieving inclusive growth. William Gumede spoke to her

Mariana Mazzucato, the high-flying economist whose advice is sought by governments around the globe, cannot find her earphones.



We are on a WhatsApp call and one of her children has made off with her hands-free accessories, so we can’t start until she finds another pair...