News

Gauteng Townships: where masks are optional and ‘I’m not afraid of Covid’

02 August 2020 - 00:00 By LEONIE WAGNER

An amapiano song plays from a boombox attached to a bicycle as a group of boys without masks perform bike stunts in Soweto’s Vilakazi Street.

At the Hector Pieterson Museum teenagers throw stones into the pond. A little further along the road a man lights a joint in his car alongside a group of people hanging out at a car wash...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Covid-19 rips ANC apart News
  2. The rise and fall of ANC power couple dubbed 'Walter and Albertina Sisulu of ... News
  3. Missed the Sunday Times in print? Here's how to read the e-edition News
  4. Batchelor's funeral was a moving tribute emphasising forgiveness over mob menace News
  5. Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows News

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...