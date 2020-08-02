Gauteng Townships: where masks are optional and ‘I’m not afraid of Covid’

An amapiano song plays from a boombox attached to a bicycle as a group of boys without masks perform bike stunts in Soweto’s Vilakazi Street.



At the Hector Pieterson Museum teenagers throw stones into the pond. A little further along the road a man lights a joint in his car alongside a group of people hanging out at a car wash...