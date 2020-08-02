Crime

Hartswater horror killings puzzle cops

Family stabbed to death, but motive remains a mystery

Danie Brand taught his daughters that if they were attacked on their farm they should try to not be forced into the attackers' car.



But last Sunday this was how the 83-year-old retired lucerne farmer, his wife, Breggie, 73, and daughter Elzabie, 54, were taken to their deaths...