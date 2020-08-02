Crime
'We see people die every day,' says informal settlement resident
02 August 2020 - 00:57
For women in Inanda, the country's rape capital for the past three years, fear is a way of life.
Crime statistics released on Friday show that the township north of Durban recorded 297 rapes between April last year and March. It also recorded SA's third-highest murder toll: 231...
