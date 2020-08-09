Businesswoman says Eskom's decision to cancel R5.2bn contract 'mischievous'

Fuel deal cancelled after lawyers flag 'serious irregularities'

An Eastern Cape businesswoman is challenging Eskom after it cancelled her company's R5.2bn fuel supply contract amid allegations of inflating prices.



The state utility, which commissioned a forensic investigation into Econ Oil & Energy, said it had canned the Econ contract awarded late last year because of "serious irregularities"...