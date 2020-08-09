News

Senzo Mchunu asks NPA to probe business ties of 1,544 civil servants

09 August 2020 - 00:00 By S'THEMBILE CELE

Public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu has handed a list of 1,544 civil servants suspected of doing business with the state to the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for investigation.

But some of Mchunu's colleagues in the cabinet and the provinces have ignored his request for further information about these staff...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Dendron Secondary School: Where matrics work day and night News
  2. 'Threat' on Malusi Gigaba's life probed News
  3. Covid-19 rips ANC apart News
  4. The rise and fall of ANC power couple dubbed 'Walter and Albertina Sisulu of ... News
  5. Act on Ace Magashule graft claims: Thabo Mbeki to the ANC News

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far