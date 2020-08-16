'Corona is only here by name': New virus hotspot KZN warned not to slack

KwaZulu-Natal — which has been highlighted as a new Covid-19 hotspot — has shown a slight downward trend in cases within the last five days, but complacency could bring a second surge of infections.

That’s the word from professor Salim Abdool Karim, head of the ministerial advisory committee on the coronavirus, after a five-day assessment of the province.

He said while the figures for KwaZulu-Natal appeared promising — new infections dropped from 2,398 on Friday last week to 1,563 on Thursday — it was no time to “let one’s guard down”.