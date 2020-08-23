'It’s going to be a nightmare': Matric exams pose a ‘crisis of space’

“It is being addressed through training and skilling of teachers who have the potential to be appointed as markers.”

The department says there is enough room for matrics to write, but experts say there will be classroom shortages because other grades will still be at school when matrics begin writing on November 5.

Grades R to 11 are expected to be at school until December 15, according to the revised school calendar released this month.

The Sunday Times has reliably learnt that KwaZulu-Natal’s exams section has proposed to the department that the internal exams for the other grades be completed by November 5 to ease overcrowding at schools during the matric exams.

It also proposed that a disclaimer be included in the appointment letters of matric markers, indicating that although the department will implement the precautions, markers will work at their own risk.

Responding to the proposals from KwaZulu-Natal, Mhlanga said the council of education ministers “makes the decisions”.

Social distancing requires 330 matrics of the 1,574 pupils at Boitekong Secondary School in Rustenburg in North West to occupy 19 of the 36 classrooms next week for preparatory exams.

The same arrangement will apply when they write their final exams, leaving the remaining 1,244 pupils from grades 11 to 8 to share the 17 remaining classrooms.

Jooste Maboa, chair of the school’s governing body, said that from next week until the end of the year some grade 8 and 9 pupils will be sent to a new school which has a few vacant classrooms.

“We don’t know how we are going to manage when all grades, including the matrics, start writing in November. It’s going to be a nightmare.”

A teacher at Sedimothole Secondary in Limpopo said its 66 matrics will be allocated three classrooms, leaving four classrooms for the other grades.

“At the end of the year, when all grades start writing, we won’t be able to accommodate all.”