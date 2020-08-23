Education
'It’s going to be a nightmare': Matric exams pose a ‘crisis of space’
Fears of classroom shortages and not enough people to mark papers
Education experts and teacher unions warn that matric exams, to be written by about 1.1-million pupils, pose a seating nightmare because of social distancing. There is a shortage of classrooms, especially at schools with 300 to 400 matrics.
There are also concerns that there are not enough experienced markers. Many are aged 60 or older. Some with comorbidities are working from home but will not be allowed to mark.
The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa) and the Professional Educators’ Union (PEU) will discourage such members from applying to be markers.
Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said those with comorbidities and those over 60 will not be encouraged to mark because it was “a contact activity”.
“The department is still collecting data to ascertain the extent of the impact of Covid-19, especially in the management of the matric exams.” He said the shortage of markers “started to be a problem even before Covid-19”.
“It is being addressed through training and skilling of teachers who have the potential to be appointed as markers.”
The department says there is enough room for matrics to write, but experts say there will be classroom shortages because other grades will still be at school when matrics begin writing on November 5.
Grades R to 11 are expected to be at school until December 15, according to the revised school calendar released this month.
The Sunday Times has reliably learnt that KwaZulu-Natal’s exams section has proposed to the department that the internal exams for the other grades be completed by November 5 to ease overcrowding at schools during the matric exams.
It also proposed that a disclaimer be included in the appointment letters of matric markers, indicating that although the department will implement the precautions, markers will work at their own risk.
Responding to the proposals from KwaZulu-Natal, Mhlanga said the council of education ministers “makes the decisions”.
Social distancing requires 330 matrics of the 1,574 pupils at Boitekong Secondary School in Rustenburg in North West to occupy 19 of the 36 classrooms next week for preparatory exams.
The same arrangement will apply when they write their final exams, leaving the remaining 1,244 pupils from grades 11 to 8 to share the 17 remaining classrooms.
Jooste Maboa, chair of the school’s governing body, said that from next week until the end of the year some grade 8 and 9 pupils will be sent to a new school which has a few vacant classrooms.
“We don’t know how we are going to manage when all grades, including the matrics, start writing in November. It’s going to be a nightmare.”
A teacher at Sedimothole Secondary in Limpopo said its 66 matrics will be allocated three classrooms, leaving four classrooms for the other grades.
“At the end of the year, when all grades start writing, we won’t be able to accommodate all.”
From tomorrow, grades 8, 9, 10 and 11 will attend school for only one week each month because of classroom shortages.Using military bases, universities and churches as marking venues were options that should be considered, said professor Chika Sehoole, dean of education at the University of Pretoria.
Sehoole said the proposal by KwaZulu-Natal to have other grades finish exams by November 5 was another way of dealing with “the crisis of space”.
“However, schools have lost a lot of teaching time and there is no province or school, especially public schools, that can claim they would have covered enough syllabus to finish exams by that date.”
Professor Labby Ramrathan, of the school of education at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said: “The department seems to assume that all schools have sufficient classroom space, but the reality is that this is not so.
“Where there is space in school, temporary structures could be constructed to accommodate the grade 12 exams.”
Naptosa’s executive director, Basil Manuel, said that the challenge was trying to accommodate all the children who are at school, including those writing matric.
“Most ordinary schools don’t have halls and gyms that can be used as exam venues.”
Sehoole said elderly teachers and those with comorbidities should not be allowed to mark.
“It cannot be right for them to stay at home when teaching is required, and OK for them to go and mark when extra money is involved,” he said.
