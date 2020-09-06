Claims of bullying and racism at Unisa, as feud between bigwigs gets nasty

Unisa has hit back at a report recommending disciplinary action against its vice-chancellor, professor Mandla Makhanya, saying its findings and recommendations are “not factually and legally sound”.



The university council appointed retired judge James Yekiso to investigate grievances raised by professor Peter Havenga after the senior academic won an arbitration award against the institution for failing to address his complaints...