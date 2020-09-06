Tito Mboweni: The man on the mountain

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has one of the toughest jobs in the country. No wonder he delights in retreating to lush and lovely Limpopo, where the economic problems have solutions, people are thrilled to see him and no-one mocks his shoes. Caiphus Kgosana spent the weekend lunching and dining with him

Fifteen minutes into our breakfast at the airy Mountain Café, a young couple approach our table. “Minister Mboweni,” the husband and wife beam, “we just want to thank you for what you are doing for this country.”



We have occupied a corner table on the outside porch, within eyeshot of endless rows of the tall timber trees that are the mainstay of the economy of Magoebaskloof in Limpopo. The restaurant is in a valley, on the upper end of a lake stocked with trout...