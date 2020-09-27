Former intelligence chief urges troops to intervene in ANC
27 September 2020 - 00:03
A former chief of military intelligence, Maomela Motau, has defied the chief of the defence force, Gen Solly Shoke, by urging serving soldiers to take part in a meeting to discuss how to intervene in ANC internal politics.
Motau told the Sunday Times that his group would soon meet ANC leaders to express their views on the state of the party...
