ConCourt wrestles with the meaning of hate speech

27 September 2020 - 00:02 By Franny Rabkin

SA is a noisy, irreverent democracy but our constitution has made certain clear choices. One is that we don't do hate speech.

That much is clear. But the problem before the Constitutional Court this week was that the legislation regulating what constitutes hate speech is not. It was described as "barely intelligible" last year by the Supreme Court of Appeal when that court set it aside as unconstitutional...

