Two Cape officers took on the gangs — now their sons are in mourning
27 September 2020 - 00:03
Few people in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, stand up to the 28s gang, and the sons of two men who did saw their fathers gunned down in front of them in incidents separated only by time and a few streets.
On October 18 2018, Lt Col Charl Kinnear attended the scene where fellow crime fighter Gregory Carelse, a city law enforcement officer and police reservist, was lying on his back riddled with 16 bullet wounds...
