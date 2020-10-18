Pageants, pouts and apartheid: remembering SA's drag pioneers

In the bleak late '70s and '80s, the fabulous drag queens of the Cape laid the groundwork for liberation movements all over the country, writes Lin Sampson

During the lockdown years of apartheid, drag for many subcultures in the Cape Peninsula became a way of expressing political freedom.



In those years, the years of District Six, the Cape shimmered with sequins and tulle, deep, rich and luscious, a catherine wheel of Marilyn Monroes, Sandra Dees, Zsa Zsa Gabors and even Miriam Makebas as drag flamed, often in secret, across this spiny landscape...