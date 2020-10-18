'When I came to office I discovered senior ranks were infiltrated by criminals': top cop
Tender probe nets 42 so far, sparking death threats
18 October 2020 - 00:00
SA's top cop has revealed how criminal networks have infiltrated senior police ranks - and that efforts to expose them have sparked death threats and sent witnesses into protective custody.
National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole told the Sunday Times that 42 people, including a number of police officers, have been arrested in the past two years for alleged corruption linked to the awarding of two police tenders...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.