'When I came to office I discovered senior ranks were infiltrated by criminals': top cop

Tender probe nets 42 so far, sparking death threats

SA's top cop has revealed how criminal networks have infiltrated senior police ranks - and that efforts to expose them have sparked death threats and sent witnesses into protective custody.



National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole told the Sunday Times that 42 people, including a number of police officers, have been arrested in the past two years for alleged corruption linked to the awarding of two police tenders...