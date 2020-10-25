British man's Facebook affair with 'black widow' ends in grisly death

A British man paid the ultimate price after becoming entangled in the web of an alleged South African "black widow".



The charred remains of Jamnadas Harkant Nathvani, 71, were identified two weeks ago, almost eight months after he travelled to SA from India - where he had been on a pilgrimage - to meet Zaheera Boomgaard, a Gauteng woman he met on Facebook...