Cost and carats: five facts about Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's crown

Along with the prestigious title of Miss SA 2020 and a package of prizes and sponsorships worth over R3m, Shudufhadzo Musida has the honour of wearing the uBuhle crown during the year of her reign.

Here are five things you might not know about this dazzling headpiece:

1. IT'S ONLY BEEN WORN BY THREE QUEENS

Created by American Swiss in collaboration with world-renowned jewellery designer Johan Louw of Uwe Koetter, the uBuhle crown was first introduced to the Miss SA pageant in 2019.

Zozibini Tunzi was the first Miss SA to wear it, followed by Sasha-Lee Olivier who took up the title when Tunzi was later crowned. Miss Universe. Musida is the third.