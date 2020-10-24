The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Cost and carats: five facts about Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's crown

24 October 2020 - 21:37 By Toni Jaye Singer
Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss SA 2020 at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on October 24 2020.
Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss SA 2020 at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on October 24 2020.
Image: Miss SA

Along with the prestigious title of Miss SA 2020 and a package of prizes and sponsorships worth over R3m, Shudufhadzo Musida has the honour of wearing the uBuhle crown during the year of her reign.

Here are five things you might not know about this dazzling headpiece:

1. IT'S ONLY BEEN WORN BY THREE QUEENS

Created by American Swiss in collaboration with world-renowned jewellery designer Johan Louw of Uwe Koetter, the uBuhle crown was first introduced to the Miss SA pageant in 2019.

Zozibini Tunzi was the first Miss SA to wear it, followed by Sasha-Lee Olivier who took up the title when Tunzi was later crowned. Miss Universe. Musida is the third.

Zozibini Tunzi models the uBuhle crown shortly after winning Miss SA in 2019.
Zozibini Tunzi models the uBuhle crown shortly after winning Miss SA in 2019.
Image: Yolanda van der Stoep/Miss SA
Sasha-Lee Olivier was the second Miss SA to sport the uBuhle crown.
Sasha-Lee Olivier was the second Miss SA to sport the uBuhle crown.
Image: Masi Losi/Sunday Times

2. THERE'S SYMBOLISM IN ALL THAT SPARKLE

The Miss SA crown takes its name from the phrase uBuhle bethingo lenkosazana (the beauty of the rainbow), a notion which also informed its design.

The design of the colourful band of jewels around the base was inspired by traditional Ndebele patterns, while the larger princess cut stones rising up from it are intended to resemble shooting stars.

3. IT CONTAINS 182 CARATS OF BLING

No, those aren't real diamonds: the sterling silver crown is studded with 2,586 fine-cut cubic zirconia stones. Just sorting all those stones took 36 hours; it took a total of 192 hours to manufacture the piece in its entirety.

A closer look at the design of the Miss SA uBuhle crown.
A closer look at the design of the Miss SA uBuhle crown.
Image: Miss SA

4. IT'S FAIRLY HEFTY 

Heavy is the head that wears the uBuhle crown: it weighs 517g — a little more than the 500ml bottle of water you'd buy at the supermarket.

5. IT HAS MORE THAN JUST SENTIMENTAL VALUE

In 2019, the uBuhle crown was valued at a staggering R500,000.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Social media reacts to Shudufhadzo Musida's 'game changing' Miss SA win

Moments after the glittering Miss SA crown was placed on Shudufhadzo Musida's head, messages congratulating Mzansi's new queen began to flood social ...
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

And the winner of Miss SA 2020 is ...

It's official: Shudufhadzo Musida has inherited the Miss SA crown from reigning queen Sasha-Lee Olivier
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

'It is so heart breaking': Zozibini Tunzi on police brutality and violence in Africa

Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi took to social media voice her grief over the recent protests against Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) and reports of ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Social media reacts to Shudufhadzo Musida's 'game changing' Miss SA win Lifestyle
  2. And the winner of Miss SA 2020 is ... Lifestyle
  3. POLL | Who do you want to win Miss SA 2020? Lifestyle
  4. Cost and carats: five facts about Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's crown The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Four delicious ways to get your bacon fix beyond brekkie Food

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...