'If you don’t pay they rob you' - Call to prayer to take on racketeers

Gangs order traders in township to pay ‘protection’ money

Nolitha Mahamba* panics whenever she receives a call from an unfamiliar number.



The Khayelitsha spaza shop owner is one of many informal traders in the Cape Town township who have been targeted in extortion rackets that have been ramped up since SA moved to level 1 of the lockdown...