WATCH | 'I begged for help, but all they did was shoot me again like a dog'

As the widows of four Marikana miners prayed at the trial of their husbands' alleged police killers for justice, scores of other widows and the survivors of SA's bloodiest post-democracy mining wage revolt are fast losing hope that they will ever get justice.



An expert in corporate social responsibility is now warning that delays in prosecutions for the August 16 2012 massacre and the killings leading up to the slaughter is turning the area into "a ticking time bomb"...