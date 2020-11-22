Rewrite fears as WhatsApp cheats share matric maths paper
22 November 2020 - 00:04
A WhatsApp group chat involving several matric pupils that took place more than two hours before the maths paper 2 was written on Monday contained pictures of 10 questions that appeared in the exam.
The Sunday Times has seen the chats, which lasted 80 minutes, from 6.36am until 7.56am on the morning of the paper...
