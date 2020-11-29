Army call-up swindle points to wider problem at SANDF
29 November 2020 - 00:00
The arrest of a senior military commander and a junior officer for allegedly stealing R1.4m in an army reservist call-up scam has exposed gaping holes in the accounting and human resource systems of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).
Col Darryl Ndlovu, the Gauteng Area Military Health Unit (AMU) commanding officer, and Staff Sgt Celimpilo Mgabhi, of 1 Medical Battalion in KwaZulu-Natal, appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court alongside six of their relatives on November 2 on charges of fraud, corruption and money-laundering...
